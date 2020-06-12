Some country musicians with Okanagan ties are part of a song and video saluting fallen Snowbird pilot Capt. Jennifer Casey.
Eighteen musicians joined forces to record Together We’re Strong in Vancouver.
Written by Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird, proceeds will go to the Unison Benevolent Fund, a Canadian music industry charity that helps professional music-makers during hardship, illness or economic difficulties.
“To donate, please text UNISON to 45678 or visit unisonfund.ca and have your gift matched by Spotify,” said Unison Executive Director Amanda Power.
Current and former Okanagan musicians Aaron Pritchett, Chris Buck and The Heels are among those featured in the track and the video, which can be seen on You Tube.
Casey was killed in a crash in Kamloops on May 17.