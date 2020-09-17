The Westside will be getting a much-needed art gallery as Grizzli Winery opens a gallery specializing in Okanagan works in its spacious wine tasting room, one of the largest in Canada.
Exhibitions will rotate seasonally.
Grizzli celebrates the gallery opening Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. with its first exhibit for fall 2020 featuring Randall Young’s Layers of Time, an exploration of the world around us through oil and acrylic painting.
Young is a visual artist with roots in Alberta and B.C.
After spending his childhood in the foothills of Alberta where he spend time camping, fishing and hiking near Banff, Young now makes his home in the South Okanagan.
He is inspired by the natural splendour of the region.
At the Sept. 24 opening, people can meet the artist, sip wine by the glass and listen to local jazz musicians the Double Sharp Duet while taking in Young’s work.
Admission to the gallery opening is free. The event will be limited to 50 guests. To reserve a ticket, visit Grizzli’s tasting room, go online to grizzliwinery.com or call 250-769-6789.
For those interested in learning to paint from Young, the artist will host an exclusive art class at Grizzli Winery Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The class includes three hours of instruction, a wine tasting and tour, two glasses of wine and a light lunch.