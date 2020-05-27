Actors Studio not bringing in revenue
The Kelowna Actors Studio is asking for financial support.
In a letter to past ticket buyers, the local theatre group notes it has had to cancel or postpone most its scheduled 2020 shows.
"Without ticket sales, Kelowna Actors Studio has no funding.
Without your support we will be forced to turn off the lights," writes founder Randy Leslie in the email.
Leslie said full-scale productions won't be able to resume until B.C. reaches phase 4 of its reopening plan. The province is now in Phase 2 and has not said when Phase 4 will begin.
"Phase 4 will only be possible with wide vaccination, community immunity or broad successful treatments," wrote Leslie.
The Actors Studio puts on stage shows, heavy on musicals, at its Ellis Street theatre, smaller productions at a facility on Enterprise Way and a large production each year in the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Filmmakers make fast change
Two Kelowna filmmakers working on a film about youth tech addiction had to switch gears in a hurry when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Cheyanna Kidd and Kurtis Peskleway are producing Like and Follow for the Youth Community Stories series on Telus Storyhive.
It's an animated film about two unsuspecting teens who find the true meaning of connection through an unexpected encounter with nature.
"Cheyanna and Kurtis had a different short film in progress, but once COVID-19 hit these young filmmakers had to … find new ways, like using animation, to pivot their project while staying safe and distant," said a news release on the project.
"They came up with the idea for Like and Follow as a way to explore what real connection looks like despite the pandemic and the role technology plays in relationships."
The film's not done yet, but will be released later this fall through local community screenings and online on the Storyhive Youtube Channel and Telus Video on Demand.
Music series starts tonight
A live-streamed LGBT2Q+ music series kicks off tonight in Kelowna.
Adam Kern, who goes by the stage name Fight or Flea, performs for a small audience at the Friends of Dorothy Lounge.
The performance kicked of QUSIC, a series produced by Rebellious Unicorns production company and found at Qusic.live on Facebook.
Musicians who would like to take part in the series can fill out an artist submission form at unicorns.live.
Local play goes online
A local theatre company is putting its next play online.
New Vintage Theatre will present The Pink Unicorn, June 3-5 at 7 p.m.
When Trisha-Lee's teenager announces "I am not a girl, I am not a boy either," a small town conservative Texas widow's world is upended. Suddenly at odds with her faith and family, Trish must struggle to understand and accept her child's truth.
The play stars Kelowna's Kendra Hesketh, is directed by Bonnie Gratz and will be filmed by James Alton and Noah Dorsey in collaboration with the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking.
A post-show Zoom follow up with the performer, director and special guests concludes each show.
Tickets are $10 and available now from newvintage.ca. Links for online and post-show talk back will be sent on the mornings of the performances.