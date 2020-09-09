A movie shot in Kelowna last December is getting set for its premiere soon at the Vancouver International Film Festival.
Chained is the story of Taylor, an abused and bullied 13-year-old boy who forges a friendship with a criminal he discovers chained inside an abandoned warehouse.
Vancouver-based writer and director Titus Heckel and producer Rachelle Chartrand are behind the movie, which stars Aleks Paunovic as Jim and Marlon Kazadi as Taylor.
Filming was done over an intense three-week period in December, said Chartrand. Almost all of the movie was shot in Kelowna with scenes also shot in Kaleden and Lavington.
“Shooting in Kelowna was such fun,” said Chartrand. A local school, Okanagan College, the old Greyhound station, a local home and other outdoor settings were used and that local movie goers may recognize.
People have been “blown away with the look of the film,” Chartrand said about its locales.
Of course, a good chunk of the movie takes place in the North End warehouse.
Local actors, crews and extras worked alongside crews from Vancouver. Chartrand cited local actor Leia Madu, who had a supporting role and will be a “breakout star.”
“We didn’t know we’d get that level of talent in Kelowna,” she said.
Filming in the winter brought a few challenges, particularly for a movie set in the late fall. Fortunately, Kelowna didn’t have much snow that month and the dustings of snow were brushed away.
The warehouse didn’t have heating, so it was a little chilly in there, said Chartrand.
According to a synopsis of the film, Taylor takes care of Jim, but begins abusing his captive in order to find out where Jim has hidden stolen money. As enraged and violent victims of Jim’s crime close in, Taylor is in way over his head, putting himself and loved ones at risk.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver film festival is streaming most of its movies this year, but a few are getting in-theatre showings and Chained will be one of those.
Streaming means people in Kelowna can watch the movie, too, said Chartrand. With its themes of abuse, toxic masculinity and mental health, the movie makers are also launching an online platform to delve deeper into the movie and the topics it raises. Coinciding with VIFF, Chained will launch its “world premiere” in The Ignite Universe, featuring panel discussions and other community-driven events.
“We chose VIFF as our world premiere because Vancouver is our hometown as well as Hollywood North, which makes it the ideal place to launch not only our film but The Ignite Universe. Our plan is to maximize this opportunity and to draw attention to our film, the incredible talent who contributed to the making of this film," said Chartrand in a news release. “COVID changed the game,” she said. “As independent filmmakers, we have a choice: either wait around until a new game is created and learn how to play it, or step up and be one of the creators."
People can learn more about the film, watch the trailer and buy tickets for VIFF through this link: https://www.theigniteuniverse.com/posts/8164940