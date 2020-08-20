An ex-addict turned psychedelic drug shaman — and former standup comedian — has released a new album.
Jordan Eggleston, who also fronted a band called The Gorgeous, is releasing God Only Knows through Kelowna's LegionHQ Records. It’s available on all major streaming platforms.
The album was recorded in his home studio over the course of the last few years with Eggleston playing all the instruments and producing all the songs himself, in between attending classes at Okanagan College, where he's pursuing a psychology degree.
The first of two music videos to accompany the album, filmed and produced by LegionHQ Studios, will be released on Sept. 1. Eggleston hopes to tour in support of the album when live performances pick up again.
Eggleston’s personal history and interests dominate the album. His musical influences are said to include Pink Floyd and The Doors.
“The assortment of tribal percussion sounds and rhythms Jordan employs keep the songs moving forward while floating between modern pop-folk music and entering into an almost trance-like Middle-eastern vibe,” a news release describing his music says.