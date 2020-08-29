Patrick Masse, an award-winning Canadian country music singer-songwriter, will headline a live-streamed performance in Kelowna’s QUSIC concert series on Wednesday.
The Vancouver singer-songwriter has been a constant on the Canadian country music scene since the release of his 1998 debut
album Get There From Here, which earned him a nomination for the BCCMA Ray MacAuley Horizon Award.
Masse,’s second album, Mend The Man, charted two singles in 2009. Extensive airplay of the two albums earned him a loyal fan base and established him as an artist who consistently stands on the leading edge of inclusivity.
His recent single Little Bit of Saturday (which he co-wrote) was
produced by Kuya Productions, best known for working with Alessia Cara, JRDN, Shawn Desmond and Kelly Clarkson.
“Each artist featured on QUSIC has a unique story to tell,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns, a Kelowna-based events, broadcasting and media production company dedicated to leading positive change in the Okanagan.
“Patrick’s career in music spans decades, not just in country music, but in a variety of genres. The story of his journey is very powerful and we’re thrilled to have him join us for QUSIC.”
The episode will be broadcast live with a small audience at Friends of Dorothy Lounge in downtown Kelowna.
There are no longer tickets available for the live performance, but the livestream will be free at watch.unicorns.live. The episode will be available for viewing after Sept. 2 to subscribers only.
During the livestream, Rebellious Unicorns will also be asking for a suggested donation of $10 donation earmarked for Etcetera Youth Group.
Those who wish to watch QUSIC online will need to register for an account at watch.unicorns.live.
QUSIC is a new LGBT2Q+ Artist Music Series in which all presenting artists identify under the LGBT2Q+ spectrum.