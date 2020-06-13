From Feb. 10-24, Kelowna artist Geert Maas and his wife Elly were at Castle d’Orquevaux in France part of an artists-in-residence group, consisting of 12 artists from different countries.
Maas was the only sculptor of this group. He designed three medals in clay and made the moulds there while Elly prepared the visual presentation of his entire process for the open studio day for the public in Orquevaux.
Back in Kelowna, Maas finished the medals and sent two to Ontario to be in the Algonquin Art Centre Exhibit for a Group of Seven themed show. Mass’s gallery at 250 Reynolds Rd. is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.