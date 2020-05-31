Zombie game keeps getting better
Dying Light
Rated M for Mature
(PS4,XBox One)
Dying Light is the best zombie game out there and still has new content years later.
The game’s visuals are wonderful and are in higher definition that any other past games.
The different enemies you encounter have an impressive amount of detail.
The game is made by the same team that brought us Dead Island 1.
The team stated that this is the game they wanted to create in the first place. I liked Dead Island 1, but the combat had issue and there were tons of bugs and other problems.
Dying Light has you playing a government operative dropping into the city of Harran.
This city is set in South America and has been decimated by a zombie virus.
The city has some survivors you must work with to try to get a file the government wants to get a hold of at all costs.
The city is large in scale with many different areas to explore.
The game play has you mostly trying to avoid getting into fights with zombies as the hordes can easily overwhelm you, costing your life.
The best way to get around the city is to use parkour. This ability can have you jumping over cars, railing, up walls and onto roofs. Once you play around with this ability, you will be climbing up buildings with
little effort.
The city streets are full of zombies and other infected, so rooftops can be a safe haven during the day.
Players can traverse onto rooftops and over obstacles with the press of the right bumper button on the XBox One.
This leaves the thumbstick open to look at what you want to climb or leap over.
Combat is fun. The player uses the trigger buttons to attack the hordes and aims at the body parts with the thumbstick.
The enemy will at times be decapitated in slow motion. There is also a X-ray feature that shows the bones you broke in the zombie.
A feature from Dead Island allows a player to add different elements and traits that will increase the power and cool factor of your weaponry.
The zombie models do get recycled but not often enough to pull you out of the experience. The enemies vary from regular zombies to towering enemies wielding concrete weapons.
All your traversing will level up your character and unlock new abilities.
The map of Harran rewards players for exploring and looking around the general pathways.
Weapons do have durability issues and can break after repeated use.
If you’re looking solely to shoot zombies, this isn’t the game for you. This game requires wits and not guns to outsmartzombies and other enemies.
Time passes, leading day into night. During the night, more fierce enemies hit the streets to test your skills.
The story’s missions are fun and will ramp up the difficulty with new abilities and enemies. The side missions, which are usually just filler, are fun, but can help you with the main plot.
Players can have up to three other friends and gamers around the globe join in the zombie-killing fun.
Even a few years after release, the game still gets new content.
Dying Light is a must for any zombie fan with Dying Light 2 being delayed likely till next year.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer. Email: sggall@telus.net.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13