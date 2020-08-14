Expect a combination of carefully spaced in-person gatherings and online events for this year’s Ryga Arts Festival, which kicks off Saturday.
“Through these two approaches we’re able to offer our audiences authors, actors, filmmakers and musicians from Summerland and across the country, directly to you, wherever you are,” say organizers.
“With over 15 events, highlights this year include music from blues icon Jim Byrnes, as well as festival favourites Primary Colours.
Authors include Jean Teillet reading from her compelling, best-selling book, ‘The Northwest is Our Mother,’ and ‘Dialogues’, with award-winning author Anne Michaels and singer david sereda. George Ryga’s novel ‘Night Desk’ is presented as a Zoom-adaptation and there are many other events to enjoy.
Admission to most events — virtual and in-person) is by donation, but some do require tickets. For more information, visit rygafest.ca.
The festival is run by a non-profit society created to celebrate the work of iconic Canadian playwright George Ryga. He lived in Summerland from 1963 until his death in 1987.
RYGA FESTIVAL
Saturday
Festival opening (in-person celebration): 9-9:50 a.m.
Smartphone film workshop (part 1): 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jean Teillet: The Northwest is our Mother (online author reading): 2-4 p.m.
Night Desk (online play reading): 7-9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Smartphone film workshop (part 2): 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Grassroots activism in the global village (online and in-person symposium) 2-4 p.m.
Monday
Extended play (in-person, online words and music, $8) 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Call and Response (in-person gallery opening): 6:30-9 p.m.
Wednesday
Primary Colours concert (online and in-person) 7-9 p.m.
Thursday
Kitchen Party Cabaret (online words and music) 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Le Mo Nay: Julie Masi and Steve Soucy (in-person, online concert, $10) 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Smartphone film showing (online release) 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Gerry William: The Black Ship (online author reading) 12-2 p.m.
Short play competition (online play readings) 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall (online blues concert, $12) 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Dialogues: Anne Michaels and david sereda (online words and music, $10) 12-1:30 p.m.
Michael V. Smith: My Body is Yours (online author reading) 2-4 p.m.
Admission to all events is by donation, unless stated otherwise.