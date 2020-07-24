An Okanagan prog rock band that disbanded after releasing its final EP last year is now releasing a video of its final concerts.
Pandosy captures footage of Lakeman's final night of rehearsal and last three sold-out shows in Kelowna and Penticton during November.
We worked really hard to try to get every song we wrote filmed in order to highlight the fact we were exchanging instruments and using more than the standard rock band set up," said Lakeman's Robert McLaren in a news release.
"Pandosy" is always our big ender of the night. So we played it for what might be the last time and we captured this beast of a song on film and record.
"It was a fitting end if that was the end. At that time we weren't sure."
The video can be found on YouTube and Facebook.