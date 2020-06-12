A National Film Board of Canada co-production, Sovereign Soil, is being released online today in co-operation with Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The film will be available for at least four weeks. Audiences from coast to coast will be able to book tickets through their favourite indie cinema theatre, to support their local venues during the pandemic.
Get tickets at rotarycentreforthearts.com
The documentary by director David Curtis follows settler and Indigenous food producers near Dawson City, Yukon. The myth of the rugged individual living “off the land” is seen through the lens of people who are actually doing it.