Two Okanagan students were winners in FORED BC’s Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork contest.
This annual poster contest celebrates the rich cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s Indigenous people with cash prizes awarded to Indigenous youth ages 5-18.
Although COVID-19 school closures affected contest participation and promotion, entries were received from across B.C., including band schools.
The six provincial winners included Cayleigh from the Squamish Nation, who attends Watson Road Elementary in Kelowna (above), and Alexandria, a Northern Cree Metis who attends Rutland Secondary (right).
Last names were not provided.
FORED BC Society says it was formed in 1925 and provides sustainability tools, resources and consulting to communities throughout B.C., including First Nations.