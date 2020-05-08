Lake Country’s summer outdoor concert series will take on the sidewalks this year.
To ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, free concerts will be offered that people can watch from their houses.
The performances will be by groups of two or less.
Like other local municipalities, Lake Country usually offers a series of free concerts in local parks through the summer.
“We invite Lake Country residents to apply now (at liveinlakecountry.ca) to have a ‘Sidewalk Concert’ on the public space adjacent to their property,” said the Ryan Donn, the municipality’s cultural development co-ordinator.
“There will be two 20 to 30-minute concerts scheduled on Wednesday or Thursday evenings each week from late June through August.
“It is a free show, just smaller and closer to home,” said Donn.
Applications for performers are open to May 18. Each applicant must detail their plan to ensure physical distancing for the host, neighbours and performers.