A community FM radio station has been approved for Vernon by the federal broadcast regulator.
The Vernon Community Radio Society will operate the station at 97.9 on the FM dial. Plans are for 121 hours of local programming each week, including two hours and six minutes of news.
Three-quarters of the news is to be local, and one-quarter regional. Forty-two newscasts are planned each week.
Musically, the new station will offer 55 per cent pop, rock, and dance tunes, and 20 per cent will be country music. The rest would be a mix of "special interest music", according to application details released by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.
The non-profit society that will operate the station projects its advertising revenues over the next five years at $144,000.
"This represents a modest share of Vernon's 2019 commercial radio ad revenues (ie. below five per cent)," according to the CRTC decision approving the new community station.
Vernon has two commercial radio stations, one owned by Bell Media and the other owned by Jim Pattison Broadcast Group. The Pattison Group unsuccessfully appealed to the CRTC to block the new community radio station, saying the Vernon market would not support it.
But the CRTC said approval of the new station was in the public interest and the venture "would not have an undue negative financial impact on existing stations in the market."