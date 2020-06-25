The Kelowna Actors Studio is reopening.
With the province moving to Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plans, the theatre in downtown Kelowna will offer its first performances in months next week.
A family-friendly production of Peter Pan will be performed at the theatre July 1-5.
There will be three matinee performances on Canada Day as well as July 4-5 and evening shows July 2-3.
Tickets are available at KelownaActorsStudio.com or call 250-862-2867.
Physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.