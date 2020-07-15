While I’m finishing my Ghost of Tsushima, why not look at some free games for Xbox gold members.
This month, racing fans can download WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship. With 100 tracks in 14 countries to race around, gamers can look forward a lengthy game.
Players can play locally with couch multiplayer or take the action online. With the game costing around $50-60 in stores, players can save the money and enjoy the rally action.
Dunk Lords can be downloaded July 16- Aug. 15. Dunk Lords is a mix of a beat-em up and basketball. With the ability to play with friends it’s worth a download just to try.
Until Wednesday, players can download the fun Saints Row 2. Saints Row is a classic game that takes the Grand Theft Auto formula and creates over-the-top action. The game is still a blast all these years later.
JuJu is the final game players can download July 16-Aug. 15. It follows the journey of a panda called Juju and its lizard friend, Peyo.
With tons of levels and cool animations this is a great family friendly adventure.
Contact Sascha at with gaming questions and more.
On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13