Kelowna’s first artist-in-residence will launch an unusual art project on Tuesday.
Melany Nugent-Noble is the first person to hold the city position.
Her project, titled When it is necessary to stand still, will take place over 12 weeks and see her installing and programming distance-detecting light beacons. Through a series of 10, three-day activations, participating community members will take a beacon with them as they travel throughout the community. The beacons change in colour and light intensity as they detect other beacons coming closer.
“When it is necessary to stand still is a project that aims to create feelings of community, curiosity and connection through art and technology, and I am excited to share it with the Kelowna community,” said Nugent-Noble.
Earlier this year, artists from all disciplines were encouraged to submit their creative projects. A selection panel reviewed the applications to select a final artist and project.
The Artist in Residence program is intended to broaden the community’s experience with arts and culture and stimulate conversation on local topics.
“We’re very excited to have a municipal Artist in Residence program starting here in Kelowna,” said Christine McWillis, the city’s Cultural Services Manager. “This program is not only about giving local artists more professional opportunities, but also allowing an opportunity to connect with our community members in new and creative ways.”