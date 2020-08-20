After 15 years of showing her fabric work as part of the Peachland Little Schoolhouse Summer Arts Program, Peachland quilter Connie Ross held her final show and sale at the school house last week.
The program, sponsored by the Peachland Community Arts Council, provides an opportunity for local artists and artisans to show and sell their work in the small heritage gallery.
Ross has been part of the program since it began in 2005, showing and selling her quilts, wall hangings, table runners, placemats and now face masks.
Ross will be moving back to the coast in the fall.
"I've made a lot of friends here," she said.
Ross has been sewing since she was about five, and recalls sitting on her mother's lap guiding material through the sewing machine.
When she was in Grade 4 back in Saskatchewan, Ross remembers sewing little pieces of cloth together to make quilts for soldiers. She also learned to knit to make squares for the soldiers.
Ross's works reflect her love of animals and Japanese art.
"I'm really going to miss her," said Sharon McPhee, who puts together the Peachland Little Schoolhouse Summer Arts Program as well as art workshops.
The women have been friends for years.
With many programs cancelled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Arts Program has gone ahead with precautions in place, including limits to the number of people allowed in the gallery at one time, a station for guests to sanitize their hands when they enter and available masks for guests to wear.
The program runs for nine weeks in the summer and usually has four to five artists return every year.
Robert Jenkins, another long-time exhibitor with the program, will bring his detailed pastels of abandoned mining sites, discarded machinery and lost history of B.C. back country to the Peachland Little Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to
3 p.m. daily until Saturday.
Sandra Kessler will also be on hand with her contrast of mixed media pieces.
The Summer Arts Program wraps for the season
with Darlene Romanko, who is new to the program,
in the Little Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 26-30.