Lake Country artists Alison Beaumont and Lynette Schlichting come together with Vancouver-based artists Katherine Coe and Eve Leader for the exhibition Significance Stares at Me from Everywhere, opening July 4 at the Lake Country Art Gallery.
Beaumont is a photography/digital artist and her video installation, Left Behind, occupies the front portion of the gallery while Schlichting’s assemblage sculptures meander throughout the gallery. Leader’s paintings and drawings are displayed on the walls and Coe’s installation fills the back of the gallery. Coe is a multidisciplinary artist bringing drawing, printmaking, sculpture into her installation work.
Significance Stares at Me from Everywhere is at the gallery until Aug. 16. Cake will be served July 4 from noon to 2 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit’s opening.
Also, the gallery will have a lawn sale from noon to 8 p.m. July 1 in the ArtHouse Gardens. Frames and other art supplies will be on sale and a framing workshop will be offered.
The gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd.