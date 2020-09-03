Works by a Kelowna writer are among the Association of Book Publishers of B.C.'s Poetry in Transit selections for 2020-21.
Each year a collection of cards is produced featuring the work of B.C.-authored and Canadian-published poets. Now in its 24th year, this project, a partnership with TransLink and BC Transit, showcases local poets.
One of the cards will promote Ruth Daniell's The Brightest Thing, published by Caitlin Press.
Poetry in Transit has been running since 1996, making it the longest-running poetry on transit program in Canada. Poems eligible for the project must be by writers who reside in B.C. and are published in book form by Canadian publishers.
Poems are submitted by publishers and selected by a jury.
Eight of featured poets, including Deniell, will be reading in a virtual launch event as part of the Word Vancouver festival on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. More information is available at wordvancouver.ca.