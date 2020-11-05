West Kelowna artist Linda Lovisa is now an author as well.
The owner of the former New Moon Gallery has published two books this year, Gordon Goes Skiing, a children’s book, and Winter Came Softly, a poem she wrote and illustrated.
Lovisa had written Winter Came Softly a while back. She had always planned to illustrate it, but never had time.
After deciding to close New Moon Gallery because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovisa found the preliminary drawings she had done for the poem.
”I thought, this is perfect timing for me,” she said.
It had been hard for Lovisa to let the gallery go as she had worked hard to get it where it was.
She initially found she couldn’t paint for about two months, because she couldn’t find the right spot.
Lovisa completed 33 watercolours for the book, which depicts the softer side of winter.
Gordon Goes Skiing was published in June, which Lovisa admitted was the wrong time of year for a winter story.
The story came about last Boxing Day after Lovisa and her family had finished the festivities and her grandchildren were skiing at Big White.
Lovisa’s son noticed the gift shop at Big White didn’t have many locally made Canadian items other than landscapes and photos of the Big White area.
Lovisa approached the gift shop owner with the idea for some hand-painted cards and began to think up cute Canadian characters skiing.
Over Christmas, Lovisa had made mini paintings featuring geese with hats making wreaths and carrying packages, and decided to paint a goose on skis and see what would happen.
“So I did one, and then I did four and then I did six,” laughed Lovisa. “I was having such a great time.”
Others suggested there was a story happening in the images and Gordon the Goose was born.
Lovisa took some of her own skiing experience for the book. It features an adventurous goose that discovers skiing after being disappointed when his family doesn’t migrate south.
The 58-page book for children three to 10 years old offers conversation starters and has an educational component beyond the story, which has a moral.
Children can count the snowballs on various pages and the last page includes information about Canada Geese.
Gordon Goes Skiing is already receiving positive feedback from children and adults. Lovisa was excited to learn that her book was reviewed and has been recommended in the winter edition of the Canadian Teachers Magazine, which is distributed to every English school and university that offers a teaching program in Canada.
While Lovisa is still painting her landscapes, Gordon Goes Skiing has opened a different direction for her art. She has had two inquiries about illustrating books from other writers.
This is Lovisa’s first time writing a book, but it won’t be her last. She already has two new Gordon the Goose adventures set for next year, one for spring and one for fall.
Printed locally by Manchester Printing, Gordon Goes Skiing and Winter Came Softly are soft touch covers and cost $25 each.
Gordon Goes Skiing is available by contacting Lovisa at llovisa58@gmail.com, at Once Upon a Bookstore in Kelowna, the Peachland Tourist Information and Gallery, Blenz Coffee in West Kelowna and Art Vine and Bead Trails in Summerland. A number of copies are also available at Big White. Email Lovisa to set up a pickup.
Winter Came Softly will be available Nov. 15
Lovisa will also be at the Okanagan Potters Association Fall Show Nov. 14-15 at Okanagan Mission Community Hall.