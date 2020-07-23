Kelowna actor Toni Lyons will star in a new theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Pride & Prejudice, premiering online Friday and Saturday.
It’s a production by the Langley-based Theatre in the Country, a family run dinner theatre. Lyons has recently been participating in online shows with the theatre company.
When Theatre in the Country shut its doors on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had no idea when or if they would reopen, but they started planning on how to keep their performers and patrons active and engaged in a live theatre experience.
Within a month, TIC Online was up and running. The idea is simple: using their bank of over 45 performers they will perform a new costumed, reader’s theatre each weekend on Friday and Saturday night.
The audience that has been asked to pay what they can starting at $5.
Each play includes a talkback with the cast and crew, and occasional special guests each night after the show is over. The audience offers their applause, congratulations or questions in the chat feature on Zoom.
In September, TIC will reopen their doors for live theatre with a two-person musical entitled,The Last 5 Years. It will feature two veteran performers, and audience seating reduced from 200 to 50. Other falls shows will also be offered with casts of two or three.
Theatre in the Country was founded by Reg and Erin Parks in 2013. It was first located in East Maple Ridge, before moving to downtown Langley.
Nicola Shannon, the playwright, approached Reg Parks, artistic director of Theatre in the Country, who was delighted to give this fresh and crisp new script of a Victorian classic a world premiere at TIC Online.