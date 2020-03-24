With more and more people being told to stay at home, gaming can be a great escape. Here are a few games that will keep you busy and entertained if you are stuck in the house by yourself or with your family.
You Don’t Know Jack Collection 2
This collection has a variety of games that lets you play up from four to eight players. “Fibbage” lets players answer a question with an answer that makes others believe it’s the real answer. The more people that believe your answer, the more points you get.
At the end of the round, the player has to guess the real answer. This game is a blast with friends and family and it has some very funny questions. This game support, cellphones, tablets and computers. Letting the players use their phones keeps the answers private and more fun.
“Drawful,” another game in the collection, gives a phrase or object and your job is to draw it so that others can guess it correctly. If they get it right, you earn points. Even people, like me, who can’t draw at all, can still have fun with this game. It also uses tablets and cellphones to draw and guess the answers.
Forza Horizon 4
“Horizon 4” takes players racing through city streets, beaches, trees and hills of the U.K. You have tons of different cars and car types to customize as you like. Players can create races for friends, play online against others and collect tons of things.
Game Pass
With hundreds of games and all different genres from puzzle to role playing, this service has something for everyone. Players can join the service for the first time for only a few dollars for an entire month. This is the best value for gamers out there. With literally hundreds of full games, this is a must for parents and gamers.
Please stay safe out there and if you have any gaming-related questions, feel free to contact me below.