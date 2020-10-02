The Vernon Public Art Gallery is opening up to a brave new world of art-making with upcoming exhibitions featuring works by David and Jorden Doody as well as UBC Okanagan printmaking students.
The Doodys’ Electric Sleep is a collaborative sculptural installation that incorporates re-purposed, ready-made objects with hand-built sculptural elements, all juxtaposed with today’s screen culture.
“David and Jorden Doody work collaboratively to create their sculptural installations, which often are difficult to decode or get a hint of what the narrative might be. Their sculptural practice’s basic premise is to contrast the three-dimensional space we inhabit with the virtual reality apprehended on a screen,” said VPAG curator Lubos Culen.
Both UBCO alumni, David and Jorden Doody graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2008. David went on to receive his Master of Fine Arts degree from Montreal’s Concordia University in 2017 and is now a sessional lecturer at UBCO, teaching drawing, painting, sculpture, and, most recently, mural art.
Jorden is pursuing her MFA at UBCO and has her work on display in the solo exhibition, I Must be Streaming, at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
“When viewing or experiencing the Doodys’ work, one inevitably ponders the materials and their use, as they are varied and often inconsistent with the objects’ re-purposed signifiers,” said Culen. “Still, they manufacture the three-dimensional assemblages that mimic the appearance of images seen on a screen.”
Along with the Doodys’ Electric Sleep, the VPAG will show The Repeatable Image: Printmaking at UBCO, which consists of prints created by current fine arts students in UBCO’s Department of Creative Studies.
Produced by traditional and modern methods, including relief prints, intaglio, lithography, and screenprinting, the prints cover various subject matter from questions surrounding the landscape and environmental stewardship, to the human condition, to formal abstract structures.
“Some have used ultraviolet light screenprinting, which uses non-toxic materials to produce highly detailed prints,” said Culen.
Both exhibitions open Oct. 8 and run to Dec. 22. There will be no opening reception.
The VPAG is also now receiving applications to its annual members’ exhibition, Exposed, which opens Nov. 5 and continues to Dec. 22. Those who wish to submit artwork must be VPAG members. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 28.
Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.