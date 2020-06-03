The Kelowna Art Gallery has re-opened to the public.
All four exhibition spaces are once again open to visitors.
The gallery is offering free admission for the month of June.
“I am delighted that our professional team worked together to reopen the Kelowna Art Gallery to the public as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director, in a news release.
There will be a few changes since the gallery was last open before the COVID-19 pandemic. Directional signs and other measure to ensure physical distancing will be in place.
The gallery will be open Tuesday and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Wednesday and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first hour, 10-11 a.m., has been set aside for seniors and people with health concerns.
For more information about the exhibitions to find out what to know before your visit, check the gallery's website at kelownartgallery.com.
The gallery is at 1315 Water St. in the cultural district.