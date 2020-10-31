With next generation consoles getting a lot of the spotlight, current console owners still have tons of games to look forward to.
Let’s look at some of the titles coming.
Yakuza, Like a Dragon, is the next instalment in the Yakuza series. Like a Dragon takes the Yakuza formula and throws in turn-based combat. The same wacky gameplay and story lines the series is loved for are still here. The variety of mini games and activities are still there.
The new Watch Dogs: Legion a hacking adventure set in a future version of London releases at the end of October. Watch Dogs offers up new things to hack and exploit, and the ability to recruit anyone you see for missions.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series. This game puts you in the shoes of a viking and is set around 800 AD. With what looks like a return to sea battles, Valhalla looks like a blast. The game will have a variety of choices that will affect the story. Valhalla is set to release Nov. 17.
Cyberpunk 2077 the latest game from the developers behind The Witcher 3. Set in the future metropolis of Night City, it’s an action adventure focusing on power, glamour and body modification. With lots to do and see, Night City will be a blast to explore. Cyberpunk 2077’s debut had been pushed back to Dec. 10.
Sackboy A Big Adventure, the newest game from Sumo Digital, is an action platformer that features a full three-dimensional game, instead of the 2.5D game from the Little Big Planet series.
Sackboy seems to still have all the humour and fun of the Little Big Planet series. Players can have a friend join in the fun.
