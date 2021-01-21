Movie producers pumped a record-setting $48 million into the region’s economy last year, according to figures released Thursday by the Okanagan film commissioner.
The most lucrative shoot was “Dangerous,” which stars Mel Gibson and had a local economic impact of approximately $11 million during filming late last year in Kelowna and the North Okanagan.
The second-most expensive production was “Change of Pace,” which stars Eric McCormack and left behind about $4.5 million in Penticton, where it’s set.
As impressive as those numbers are, Jon Summerland told the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in his annual update, it’s the smaller features that really add up.
He said 11 made-for-TV movies — most of the Hallmark Christmas variety — that shot in the Okanagan last year left behind an average of $1.5 million each through spending on staff, catering, accommodations, location rentals and more.
The movies aren’t blockbusters – “they do one after another of basically the same movie with different actors,” said Summerland – but there’s clearly a market for them and they also get Okanagan locations in front of studio bosses.
“All these little films that nobody watches? Hollywood watches,” said Summerland.
As evidence, he cited a call he received this week from a producer looking for a place to set a $180-million project. “The chances of it coming here are pretty low,” said Summerland. “However, the fact they called us, instead of Creative BC (which is akin to a provincial film commission) is amazing.”
He attributed the local film industry’s strength to its early adaptation to COVID-19 protocols, which resulted in a requirement for health and safety
officers on all sets now, and the relatively loose public health restrictions in B.C. compared to other places.
The Okanagan Film Commission received $250,000 in funding last year from three regional districts and the Boundary Economic Development Commission. Its contribution from the RDOS is tentatively set to hold steady at $35,000.