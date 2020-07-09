A classic music festival in Vernon and Kelowna will go ahead this summer, after all.
The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival begins tonight and runs to Aug. 6 with events limited to no more than 50 audience members.
The shows had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers recently decided the shows could go ahead with the proper pandemic precautions in place.
Performances will take place indoors and outdoors. Some are free, some will have admission fees. Eight of the 30 concerts will take place in Kelowna.
Featured performances include contralto Lynne McMurtry with All the Wild Worlds, a newly commissioned song
cycle by Penticton composer Nicholas Ryan Kelly; a string trio rendition of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations by Cvetozar Vutev, Ashley Kroecher, and Martin Kratky; Medieval and Renaissance music with soprano Tracy Fehr; a recital by pianist Alison d’Amato; and The Pacific Baroque Orchestra.
This year’s program includes a selection of jazz and easy-listening pieces, with appearances by Fish on Five Brass Quintet, the jazz trio Wood Wire & Fire, and jazz vocalist Karen Wiseman.
Performances begin tonight with Vince Walzak performing musical theatre and opera at 5 p.m. and the Fish on Five brass quintet at 7:30 p.m., both at The Landing Church, 5871 Okanagan Landing Rd. in Vernon, with admissions by donation.
Fish on Five performs Saturday at 6 p.m. at Silver Star and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at The Landing Church.
The concert series resumes Thursday with singing ensemble Candesca at The Landing Church at 2 p.m. Admission by donation.
All-Bach shows are planned for July 17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Landing Church and July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts. Admission is $35/$40.
Performances continue regularly after that.
