West Kelowna country singer Ben Klick will be featured in a livestreamed concert Thursday.
Klick's performance from The Vibrant Vine Winery in East Kelowna will be shown on Unicorns.Live as part of its Sunset Sessions series.
Showtime is 6 p.m.
A four-time BC Country Music Award winner, Klick has developed a reputation as a country music storyteller and gentleman.
“We are excited to be able to add Ben Klick to the growing list of artists we feature on Sunset Sessions,” said Executive Producer, Dustyn Baulkham. “We are also grateful to The Vibrant Vine for having us in to stream the show.”
The show is free to watch, but viewers need to register for a unicorns.live account at watch.unicorns.live. The content remains up for subscribers. Subscriptions are $8.99 a month with a seven-day free trial.