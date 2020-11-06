A Kelowna rock band known for experimenting just a bit within the rock and pop genres has a new album coming out on Nov. 13.
Vindicator will be Yukon Blonde’s fifth album.
The band started 10 years ago as a guitar-heavy rock band. By 2015, the band had more of a pop flavour. Critical Hit, Yukon Blonde’s 2018 album, was heavy on synthesizers, drum machines and danceable music.
On Vindicator, the band, now based in Vancouver, takes on a psychedelic and keyboard-oriented flavour.
“We’re more mature and comfortable with ourselves now and we know that we can try something new even at this stage in our career,” said band member James Younger (vocals, bass, keyboards) in a news release. “We completely deconstructed the narrative of the band and made the music that felt good at the moment.”
Vindicator is the first Yukon Blonde album written, recorded and produced entirely by the band. It took shape in their jam space in East Vancouver, a cabin on Galiano Island, in a closet at Younger’s home, and in band member Jeffrey Innes’ (vocals, guitar, keyboards) kitchen.
Once again, Yukon Blonde experimented with new sounds and styles while giving everyone a chance to sing.
As for making Vindicator by themselves, “It’s a very rewarding feeling taking control of yourself and your creative ambition,” saidYounger. “It’s something that you can ride high on because expectations were met and fulfilled and that’s a joyous thing.”
The band has already released a couple singles off the album.
You Were Mine, released in September, “epitomizes the spirit of a successful collaboration in our band. Words like ‘compromise’ had no place in that session; everyone sings leads at some point, everyone plays everything. It’s certainly among our favourites from the record,” said Innes.
The Radio Chatter podcast, which features interviews at 10,000 feet in an airplane, will unveil an interview with Innes today at 4 p.m.
Yukon Blonde also features Brandon Scott (vocals/guitar), Graham Jones (vocals/drums)and Rebecca Gray (vocals/keys).