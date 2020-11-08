Watch Dogs Legion
Rated M for Mature
(Xbox One, Series S,X, PS4,PS5)
Watch Dogs Legion takes the hacking formula from the first few games and offers gamers the ultimate freedom.
The future city of London is full of drones, big projection videos, neon, laser barriers and more. The developer balanced a futuristic look for the city without taking out what makes London, London.
Legion throws people into London around the year 2030. London has been attacked that was blamed on DedSec. The city is now locked down and under the control of a security force of Albion.
You are tasked with proving that DedSec didn’t commit the attack and to find out what really happened.
The game will be familiar enough for people who played the previous two games in the series. Players at the start are given a random list of characters with you choosing one to start the game with. Different characters have a different set of skills, weapons or abilities.
London is divided into different districts with players completing different missions to liberate that district. Liberated districts will have more people on your side.
Future London has huge projection propaganda all around the city. But even with all the futuristic elements, players will still see many of the sights in London you’d expect.
One of the biggest draws of the game is the ability to recruit anyone you see. If you come across an artist, construction worker, security person, they can join your team. If that person doesn’t have a red thumb down, they can join your team.
The developer did an amazing job at creating backstories for all the characters. I found a character with some great stats who had a red thumb that I wanted on my team. I did a deep analysis on him and found out he had a sister, I talked to his sister and helped her with a problem. Once completed, he now likes DedSec.
Things can go the other way if you fail that mission. Even when recruiting different characters, family and friends of that character will remember your actions. It’s interesting how the developer managed to make each character have family and friends.
Some characters will have crowbars, wrenches as weapons. There are spies and a bee lady who attacks enemies with a swarm of bees.
There are different areas on the map that are red, which are guarded and secure zones. Different characters can be used to gain entry to those areas. If you have a mansion that is under guard, for example, a security guard or a groundskeeper can get you entry.
The game play is classic Watch Dogs — you are given a mission and how you complete that mission is up to you. Players can use stealth to sneak, or use different drones to hack and attack enemies from a safe distance.
Players have a choice whether to use non-lethal attacks like melee, stun weapons or more deadly arsenal.
You can also use special characters to walk into locations without alerting enemies. There are computers to hack, puzzles to solve, phones to hack and more. London is your hacking playground. You can have street pillars, cars, people’s phones, drones. The amount of things you can hack is huge.
Ubisoft did a fantastic job at keeping missions fresh and different. You do have to think and survey locations especially when doing recruiting missions.
There are so many things to do from collecting backstory data pads, playing darts, playing soccer, delivering packages and more. You can easily spend over 30 hours in the game world.
Ubisoft will have multiplayer support later on after launch. If you’re looking for something different with an open world, Legion is a must buy.
Watch Dogs Legion gets a 9/10.
