Kelowna-based artist Sheldon Pierre Louis is the creative force behind a series of new paintings on view at the Kelowna International Airport.
The exhibition is titled puti kwala — we are still here, and features six colourful, multi-layered portraits that celebrate the the syilx/Okanagan Nation’s history, culture and people.
The paintings can be seen just before the security screening area near the departure gates.
The artist will speak about his artistic practice and current installation during a virtual talk, Sept. 1 at noon. It will be broadcast live online as part of the ongoing LunchBox Lectures, which is a partnership between the Kelowna Art Gallery, Sncewips Heritage Museum and Kelowna Museums.