Three metal album reviews:
The Ocean Collective: Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic|Cenozoic
The German progressive metal collective’s latest album is one you shouldn’t miss.
Taking influence from a variety of genres and style, Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic|Cenozoic, the latest album by German metal band The Ocean, is a triumph of progressive metal.
Though not every song is accessible for every listener, Phanerozoic is a contender for album of the year.
Phanerozoic is a concept album, a continuation of the band’s previous work Phanerozoic I: Paleozoic. Lyrically, the album deals with the current geologic eon, with each track named for a major epoch within that eon, and recounting, to varying degrees, events that occurred within that period.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, most epochs mentioned (with the notable exception of album-closer “Holocene,” named for the current epoch) ended in an extinction event.
Accordingly, many of the lyrics on Phanerozoic II recount world-ending disasters – the end of standout track “Jurassic | Cretaceous” describes the devastation in the wake of the infamous meteor that killed the dinosaurs. But far from simply describing historical events, the epoch each song is named for also informs more widely applicable and relatable lyrics. “Pleistocene”, named for an epoch that featured several ice ages as well as the extinction of most of the planet’s megafauna, is about loneliness and despair. Album opener “Triassic” and “Holocene” tackle hopelessness and estrangement, particularly through the recurring line “you feel so disconnected, and yes I get it but there is just no point in further confrontation, dysfunctional communication skills.”
Musically, Phanerozoic II runs the gamut from guitar-driven extreme metal to synth-based progressive rock.
“Triassic” starts on a melancholic, Western-tinged guitar riff by Robert Staps, before incorporating rhythmic synthesizers and Mattias Hägerstrand’s bass, and eventually building to extreme metal chaos by the end (anchored by Paul Seidel’s phenomenal drumming).
“Triassic” is a great intro, showing off a bit of every style that ends up on the album, and even introducing several musical and lyrical motifs that reoccur in other songs. “Paleocene” and “Jurassic | Cretaceous” are Phanerozoic II’s heaviest songs, featuring great breakdowns and chunky riffs.
“Eocene” and “Miocene | Pliocene” are slower, incorporating more clean vocals and synthesizers. “Oligocene”, named for a transitional period most notable for the expansion of grass, is a dreamy instrumental interlude between the aforementioned slower songs.
Phanerozoic is as varied as the era it takes its name from. Musically diverse, lyrically deep and featuring some excellent standalone tracks, The Ocean’s latest album is easily one of their strongest.
It will be released Sept. 25
9/10
——-
Harlott: Detritus of the Final Age
Clearly influenced by old-school thrash metal like Slayer and Death Angel, Australian band Harlott’s latest album is a heavy, groovy package that demands to be heard. Detritus of the Final Age is ambitious, and though it doesn’t hit the mark with every song, it’s a solid record from start to finish, and worthwhile for fans of the genre.
Detritus survives on the strength of guitarist Andrew Hudson’s catchy riffs and Glen Trayhern’s relentless drums. “Idol Minded” starts off with a drum breakdown and guitar intro that are bound to make it a live favourite; “Nemesis” makes up for being almost eight minutes by also including several impossibly catchy riffs and a great chorus; meanwhile, “Slaughter” is classic, brutal thrash in the style of 1980s Slayer.
“Grief” and “As We Breach” – with their chunky guitars, existent-but-difficult-to-spot bass parts, and absurdly fast drums – would be right at home on old Metallica and Slayer albums. Similarly, Hudson’s preference to yell rather than sing recalls Metallica’s James Hetfield.
Detritus is an excellent throwback album, with very few downsides. That said, it’s not without fault – “Miserere of the Dead” is longer than it should be, while “The Time to Kill Is Now” is unremarkable and probably shouldn’t have made it past the demo phase. Ultimately, though, Detritus is promising.
Harlott clearly knows how to thrash, and this album ought to get listeners excited for whatever’s next.
Detritus of the Final Age releases Nov. 13.
6/10
——-
The Damned: The Rockfield Files
The Rockfield Files is the latest EP by British punk band The Damned. Named for the studio in which it was recorded, the EP’s title should carry significant weight for fans of The Damned.
Back in 1980, the band’s sessions at Rockfield produced the recordings that would eventually become The Black Album and Strawberries, The Damned’s well-regarded fourth and fifth albums, as well as their EP Friday 13th.
What’s more, Rockfield features three of the four band members who were at those initial sessions. What’s less, the EP isn’t fantastic.
Rockfield contains four tracks, and clocks in at just under 20 minutes. In that time, The Damned deliver some so-so tracks that would typically be classified as “filler” on any full-length album.
Rockfield has some good hooks: “Keep ‘Em Alive” is pretty memorable, as is “Black Is the Night”. The EP also features some fantastic solos by guitarist Raymond “Captain Sensible” Burns, and keyboardist Monty Oxymoron. Of course, it’s not surprising that a band that’s been around for over 40 years is talented. The songs are fun enough to listen to, but Rockfield is mostly background music that wouldn’t stand out among other radio rock.
The last Rockfield session apparently resulted in two albums and an EP. Hopefully, this one has two albums coming now that we have the EP.
The Rockfield Files releases Oct. 16.
3/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local metal aficianado, particularly European metal, and UBC Okanagan masters student. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix, The Daily Courier, and hosts an occasional radio show for Hornby Island community radio.