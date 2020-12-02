Vernon rapper Kalateral (Kyle Hesketh) has a new release coming out on Friday.
The five-song EP, entitled “Kalateral Damage,” will be available on streaming platforms from Okanagan-based label,
LegionHQ Records.
It’s the second release in a year for Kalateral from the same label and production team.
The album has a mix of instrument-based music performed and recorded live in the studio, as well as some more traditional-sounding hip-hop tracks produced by guest producers, like Kelowna-based beatmaker “Lizdek.”
Kalateral is also one-third of the Okanagan hip-hop group DCK. Other members of the group make appearances on the EP.
The album is available on all major streaming platforms, or by going to linktr.ee/kalateral/