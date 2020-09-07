Kelowna and Lake Country firefighters battled a fire raging in a two-storey building Monday morning.
With flames were coming out of the main floor and the roof, firefighters were forced to fight the blaze in the 400 block of Commonwealth Road from the outside, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
There were no injuries and no one was displaced, the release said.
The fire, which happened before 5 a.m., is considered suspicious and RCMP will be investigating.
-----
Shed fire spreads
A fire that destroyed a shed was spreading into dry grass on a nearby hillside when Kelowna firefighters knocked it down.
The fire happened about 2:25 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Gibson Road in Rutland.
The shed was destroyed.
An incorrectly used extension cord caused the fire, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a news release.
"The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents to use the correct size extension cords and not to plug more items than the cord can service," the release added.