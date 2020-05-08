A 40-year-old Kelowna man has done enough in his relatively young life to fill a book.
So Sean Snowdon wrote one.
Published by Austin Macauley Publishers in New York, The Unexpected tells the story of B.C. man who exhibited a lot of daredevil behaviour — with such adventures as deep-sea diving, rock climbing, driving to Alaska, and playing with dangerous wildlife — before becoming a model family man.
The Unexpected brings together an array of experiences from working on fish farms in British Columbia to becoming a contractor and learning to settle down with a family.