Canada Day celebrants are on their own in Kelowna this year.
The official annual event to commemorate July 1 has been cancelled because of the public health order against large gatherings.
"Our team is quite disappointed, but completely understands the importance of supporting events to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, and that includes cancelling large public events," Festivals Kelowna director Renata Mills said in Monday release.
Vendors who'd signed up to participate in the celebration will be issued refunds.
Until recently, Mills said Festivals Kelowna had held out some hope a belated celebration of Canada's birthday could be held later in this summer, but the association now recognizes even this would not be possible under current public health orders.
The Kelowna Pride Society also announced on Monday that Pride Week has been postponde from June to Sept. 19-27.