Today (Wednesday, June 10)
Office trivia
Do you love watching the U.S. version of the Office? Join Nicci from the Westbank Library via Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to test your knowledge of the show at the Office Trivia Night for adults. Register online at orl.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=49035&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2020/06/01.
Toastmasters
Gain practice to become the speaker and leader you were meant to be at the Westside Toastmasters Club. The club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. using Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club will be following their usual agenda and guests are welcome. The meeting ID for all upcoming online meetings is 630-121-402. For more information about Westside Toastmasters, go online to westsidetm.ca.
Alzheimer webinars
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering free weekly webinars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Caregivers and people living with dementia can take in a 45-minute webinar at 2 or 7 p.m. on Driving and Dementia. Learn how dementia may affect a person’s driving abilities and strategies to ease the transition to giving up driving. To register, go online to alzbc.org/webinars.
Thursday
Rivers and oceans
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 10:30 a.m. as they mark Rivers and Oceans Week. Discover the Okanagan’s waterways and how they connect to the bigger picture. The program is part of the parks department’s series of online programming during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional Parks uses Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time. This program is for all ages. Past online programs can be viewed on the Regional District’s YouTube channel on YouTube. Regional Parks is gradually resuming in-person programs. As a result, they will be reducing the number of Regional Parks Instagram Live programs in June to three per week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Friday
Bugs: Masters of Disguise
Kelowna Museum presents Bugs: Masters of Disguise from 1:30 to 2 p.m. as part of its Live at the Museum program. Tag along on a virtual field trip to check out some Okanagan insects and a few cool bugs from around the world. Bugs have superpowers that allow them to camouflage, mimic other creatures and scare away predators. Watch on the stories section of the Kelowna Museums’ Instagram channel.
Anti-racism town hall
The B.C. government hosts a virtual town hall meeting on Anti-Racism in B.C. from 3 to 4 p.m. The town hall will focus on ways people, organizations and communities can fight racism and make sure B.C. is a safe and welcoming place for everyone. There will be a focus on ways to take action and address systemic racism. People can submit their questions in advance at gov.bc.ca/covid19townhalls or ask in the comments section during the Facebook livestream at Facebook.com/
BCProvincialGovernment. The town hall will also be streamed live at youtube.com/user/ProvinceofBC for viewing only.
Saturday
Community bottle drive
West Kelowna Warriors and Pizza Moreh are hosting a community bottle drive with all proceeds going to support KidSport West Kelowna. People can drop off their donations of cans or bottles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Issler Park at 2440 Crestview Rd. in Lakeview Heights, Mar Jok Elementary School at 2101 McDougall Rd. in Rose Valley, Mount Boucherie Secondary School at 2751 Cameron Rd. and at the Pizza Moreh parking lot at 2565 Main St. Anyone who drops off cans or bottles will receive a ticket voucher to a future Warriors game of their choice. West Kelowna KidSport provides opportunities for four to 18-year olds living in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland to take part in a season of local sport by providing up to $200 per child to help cover registration fees for local sport programs.
Make a rain gauge
Join Regional Parks on their Instagram channel at 1 p.m. to make a rain gauge. If you would like to make the rain gauge, have on hand a clear, empty, two-litre plastic bottle, scissors, a few handfuls of clean pebbles or gravel, masking tape, ruler and a permanent marker. This program is for all ages. Regional Parks will be using Instagram Live, a feature on Instagram stories that allows users to stream video to their followers and engage with them in real time.
Pet food drive
Help the Animal Food Bank fill the truck with unopened food and supplies for pets in need at a Pet Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Planet Prairie West at 100-1135 Stevens Rd.
Sunday
Sister Act
Enjoy an encore performance of Kelowna Actors Studio’s Sister Act online starting at 7 p.m. The performance, from February 2018 starring Barbara Samuel and Laura Lebbon, is part of the Actors Studio’s encore series of presentations. Registration is complimentary; however, donations are accepted. Minimum $10 per viewer suggested. Register online at eventbrite.ca/e/kelowna-actors-studio-encore-series-sister-act-tickets-107728797734. Registration closes 30 minutes before the performance.