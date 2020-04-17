Animal Crossing New Horizons
Nintendo Switch
Rated E for Everyone
Animal Crossing New Horizons couldn’t be a more perfect game for the times.
The visuals are classic Animal Crossing. The game has its one-art style and its own in game language.
With all going on in the world currently, the relaxing nature of AC is just what Switch owners need.
In AC, you create your character from the different options the game has for gender, hair, etc. and your thrown onto a random island.
The first thing you’re tasked with doing is to choose a spot to set up your tent.
The process of getting a tent and the transport to the island is free, but you are indebted to Nook and must pay him back in Bells.
Bells are the game’s currency, which are given for the variety of things you sell in the store.
The game really isn’t structured with missions, etc., like most games. You are free to go about your day as you please — catch bugs, fishing, make things, talk to the inhabitants. It’s up to you.
Another currency in the game is Nook miles. These miles are awarded for tasks on assigned under the Nook app on your smart phone.
These miles can be used to buy things in the Nook ATM like clothes, tickets off the island and more.
As you progress and earn bells and pay off your debt to Nook, you can get a bigger and bigger house.
Though the game isn’t structured the same way as other games, it does have objectives given through the island’s other members.
One downside to the day game is that you can only have one island per Switch.
Other friends or family can join your island for some fun. The daily activities are yours to decide.
The entire island is your playground to make your own,. If your want to tear down the trees, make paths or more, the options are yours.
Players can even use your Nook miles and buy tickets to explore other islands.
You can collect rare resources, bugs, fish, etc., and bring them back to your island.
You can take fruit and grow them on your own island.
Any other characters you run across can be invited to your own island.
The game runs in real time. Your current time is the game’s current time.
The first few days will provide a general oversight as to what to do. Vegetation and other items grow and mature in real time.
All the things you collect can be used to craft items with recipes you get as you progress.
You can even create your own items and let your artistic abilities free with the custom creations. Customize your houses interior, grow a garden and more.
Even with little guidance, the game is surprisingly deep with in-game stock market with turnips being the stocks.
Items you don’t want can be sold to earn bells to pay down your bill or buy other things.
The freedom of the game is the real charm.
Since the game runs of a real time the seasons change and real world Holidays are celebrated in the game with the islands inhabitants.
There is something new everyday you return to your island.
The relaxing nature of Animal Crossing is a perfect getaway game. The game is what you make of it.
Animal Crossing is a must buy.
9.5/10
