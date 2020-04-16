The life of Ichimaru (1906-1997), one of the most famous geishas of the 20th century, is told through a collection of her rare and magnificent kimono and personal effects in a new exhibition at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru gives visitors a glimpse into the beautiful and complex world of geisha. It is told through the eyes of Ichimaru who rose from rags to riches and captivated the Japanese public’s imagination.
Like most other cultural institutions, the Kelowna Art Gallery is temporarily closed to the public.
Beyond its doors, there’s a collection of 32 kimono, 12 obi, a number of decorative combs, fans, hairpins, umbrellas, books, LP records, and Ichimaru’s personal shamisen. These are accompanied by a selection of woodblock prints, paintings, and scrolls. Together, they help to draw the curtains back on the complexities of geishas and the role they played within Japanese society.
“Our team had only just completed installing this ambitious exhibition, when all of the preventive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 were put in place,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director at the gallery. “Since then, we have dreamt up ways to bring this exhibition to life in people’s homes. We hope that by sharing these video tours, art activities, photos, and exhibition resources, people can virtually explore what they might have experienced in person.”
The first two video tours in a series of four are available now on the gallery’s website, kelownaartgallery.com. The videos are all under five minutes long and explore bite-sized selections from the exhibition.
In addition, a step-by-step video shows viewers how to create their own origami kimono.
From Geisha to Diva: The Kimono of Ichimaru is organized and circulated by the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria and curated by Barry Till, curator emeritus of Asian art.