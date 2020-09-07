A popular arts festival in Lake Country may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the spirit of the event will soon be on display across the Okanagan.
Forty-five artists who would normally have sold their creations at ArtWalk were commissioned to paint 45 Muskoka or Adirondack chairs into works of art.
In the next few days, the chairs will be placed, in clusters of three, in 15 parks or beaches in the Okanagan between Salmon Arm and Osoyoos.
“The cluster of three chairs will be placed six feet apart, which will keep everyone safe while still encouraging coming together for a visit, or just to enjoy the scenic surroundings,” ArtWalk chair Sharon McCoubrey said in a news release.
While understandably disappointed with not being able to sell their creations at ArtWalk, the artists found painting the chairs was a “creative challenge and an inspiring project for the summer," McCoubrey said.
The creatively and uniquely painted chairs will be in place for two years. Each chair includes a “short, powerful saying that will give us all something to think about," McCoubrey said.
ArtWalk, where about $100,000 worth of art is typically sold, will return in 2021.