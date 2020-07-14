Jimmy Fallon, 'Tonight' show return to studio, sans audience

FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the Time 100 Gala in New York. Fallon and the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" show have returned to their New York City studio for the first time since the coronavirus epidemic shut down much of television. He recorded Monday's show in the studio along the show's band, the Roots, but without an audience. Guests like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were interviewed remotely. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)