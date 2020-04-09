Rich Eisen's show to begin 2-month run on NBCSN

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo Rich Eisen talks to guests at the NFLN Super Bowl LII media party in Minneapolis. Eisen's weekday talk show will have a new home for the next two months. NBC Sports Network announced on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 that “The Rich Eisen Show” will air on the channel beginning Monday at 1 p.m. ET. That will be the last two hours of the show, which begins at noon on a network of national radio affiliates, including Sirius/XM, as well as on PodcastOne. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, file)