Rudolfo Anaya, ‘godfather’ of Chicano literature, dies at 82

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama awards the 2015 National Humanities Medal to author Rudolfo Anaya during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Anaya, 82, who helped launch the 1970s Chicano Literature Movement with his novel "Bless Me, Ultima," died Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)