'Antigone' wins five trophies, including best picture, at Canadian Screen Awards

Director Sophie Deraspe poses for portraits during the Rome Film Fest in Rome, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, where she's presenting her latest movie "Antigone." The refugee drama "Antigone" was declared best motion picture on the final night of the Canadian Screen Awards as the film won five trophies, tying with "The Song of Names," which got the same amount. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Domenico Stinellis