How a chance reunion led to Nipsey Hussle’s death

FILE - In this April 11, 2019 file photo, a hearse carrying the casket of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle passes through a dense crowd in Los Angeles. The 25-mile procession traveled through the streets of South Los Angeles after his memorial service, including a trip past Hussle's clothing store, The Marathon, where he was gunned down March 31, 2019. A year after Hussle's death, his popularity and influence are as strong as ever. He won two posthumous Grammys in January, he remains a favorite of his hip-hop peers and his death has reshaped his hometown of Los Angeles in some unexpected ways.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)