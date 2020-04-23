Rolling Stones release a song that 'resonates' these days

FILE - This April 4, 2016 file photo shows members of The Rolling Stones, from left, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the Rolling Stones Exhibitionism preview in London. The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for the upcoming TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Advocacy organization Global Citizen announced Friday that the Stones will appear Saturday on ‚ÄúOne World: Together At Home,‚Äù a two-hour televised event that will air at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)