Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. A judge has rejected a $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 14, said Weinstein's accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)