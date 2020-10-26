Andrés Cantor to receive US Soccer Hall media award

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018, file photo, Argentine sportscaster and Telemundo soccer broadcaster Andres Cantor smiles during an interview about his 2018 World Cup assignment, in New York. Cantor, famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts, has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. The award was announced Sunday night, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)