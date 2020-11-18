People magazine names Michael B. Jordan as Sexiest Man Alive

FILE - Michael B. Jordan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Just Mercy" on Dec. 16, 2019, in New York. Jordan has been crowned as 2020's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Known for his critically-acclaimed performances in "Fruitvale Station," "Creed" and "Black Panther," he was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)